PCMA seeks inputs’ availability

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has urged the government to lay down an emergent strategy to fill in the vacuum of industrial raw materials that has been created because of the prevailing coronavirus crisis in China and the prolonged ban on imports from India.

PCMA Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai in a statement on Thursday proposed an incentives-based scheme to encourage indigenous production of raw industrial materials that were being imported from China and India.

“This may be the correct time for the government of Pakistan to offer incentive package to investors for setting up domestic manufacturing of the materials and inputs which are currently being imported from abroad costing huge amount of foreign exchange,” he said.