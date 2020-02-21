close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

2 FC soldiers laid to rest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: The two of the Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, who were martyred in an attack in Balochistan, were laid to rest with military honours here on Thursday. Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Sepoy Ziaur Rehman were among the cops who embraced martyrdom in an attack on the security post in Turbat in Balochistan on Wednesday. Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Sepoy Ziaur Rehman were laid to rest in Khairukhel village and Shamadu village, respectively, with military honours.

