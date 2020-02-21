2 FC soldiers laid to rest

LAKKI MARWAT: The two of the Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, who were martyred in an attack in Balochistan, were laid to rest with military honours here on Thursday. Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Sepoy Ziaur Rehman were among the cops who embraced martyrdom in an attack on the security post in Turbat in Balochistan on Wednesday. Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Sepoy Ziaur Rehman were laid to rest in Khairukhel village and Shamadu village, respectively, with military honours.