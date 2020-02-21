PPP leaders condemn baton charge against students

PESHAWAR: The leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have condemned the government for resorting to baton charge on students of the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to reporters and in separate statements issued here on Thursday, the PPP senator and secretary information Senator Robina Khalid, provincial secretary general Faisal Karim Kundi, and Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi said that the use of force against the innocent students exposed hollow claims of the government in the name of emergency.

The PPP leaders recalled that the students were protesting against the increase in the fees of Gomal University and corrupt mafia but the so-called champions of democracy and ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ established the worst example by torturing innocent students only for exercising their democratic right.

The PPP leaders said that every government concentrated attention on the education and training of youths but the incumbent federal, provincial and district governments were least bothered about the future of the nation.

They observed that it was democratic right of the students to raise voice for the rights and hold protest meetings and processions for the acceptance of their demands but the [Imran] Niazi-led government was snatching it from students.

They said that the incumbent rulers were inefficient and not interested in the solution of people’s problems but in prolonging their tenure. The PPP, they said, would not allow the “selected” rulers to further ruin the national institutions only for their own political interests.