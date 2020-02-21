Overpopulation

Studies show that poverty is one of the main causes of overpopulation, especially in countries where there are already issues of low literacy and a lack of resources. Pakistan is plagued by myriad socio-economic problems, with its population being 5th highest in the world. With the current 2.1 percent population growth rate, the country’s population is estimated to double in 30 years by 2050. This portends a darker scenario.

It has been observed that discussing family planning is considered a taboo in our society. Adding to that, the desire of having a son equally contributes to overpopulation. More pervasive are self-righteous religious clerics who view birth control by contraceptives as a sin. Such clerics routinely declare contraception to be a Western conspiracy, hence advising people against exercising birth control. It is a painful sight to see malnourished teens stuck in abject poverty, begging on the street. Furthermore, such children are often forced into committing crimes after being disowned by their parents. Mass awareness is indispensable in this regard. With the active assistance of NGOs, the current government must enlist the enlightened religious minds to raise awareness about the looming threat of overpopulation.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur