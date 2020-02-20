Pakistan, China pull out of shooting world cup in India

PUNE: China has withdrawn entries of its shooters for the ISSF World Cup to be held in New Delhi in March, foreign media reported on Wednesday.

The Delhi World Cup, which will host events in all three discipline - rifle, pistol and shotgun - will begin from March 15 at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges. With the threat of coronavirus around, it was unlikely that the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Health would clear the visas of Chinese shooters, considering that a similar request by Chinese wrestlers to take part in the Asian Championships beginning today in Delhi was turned down.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president, Raninder Singh, said he was informed about the withdrawal of his Chinese counterparts. "It is completely their call and not prompted by the Indian government. I think it is a wise call," Raninder told media.

"They informed us because hotel bookings and other arrangements had been made for them," he added. Pakistan has also decided not to send its shooters for the World Cup. "Three of our shooters have qualified for Tokyo and we were looking for a coach for them. We have found a coach in Germany and he will be free only in March to train our shooters. It makes no sense to send our shooters for the World Cup and miss the training in Germany," National Rifle Association of Pakistan's executive vice president Javaid Lodhi told media. Pakistan shooters were not given visas by the Indian government during the last edition of the World Cup New Delhi had hosted.