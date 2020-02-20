Fazlur Rehman vows to oust PTI govt

TAKHT BHAI: Vowing not to budge from his demand of seeking the removal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday said the rulers had pushed the country to the brink of virtual bankruptcy.

Addressing a delegation of party workers here, he said the PTI government was implementing the policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

“This incompetent government has brought about the virtual collapse of the country’s economy in its 18-month rule,” he said, adding that his party workers were fully prepared to stage a protest against the government to send it packing.

“The ones, who want to register a sedition case against me under the Article 6 of the Constitution, should institute the treason cases against those who had attacked the PTV centre, Supreme Court and the Parliament,” he sneered.

Taking a swipe at the PTI rulers, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the people had become disenchanted with the incumbent government. He added that educated youngsters were resorting to suicides out of frustration.

The JUI-F leader said the people were fooled into believing the false promises made by the PTI leaders. He maintained that the promise of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

This government has added to their miseries of the poor people, who cannot feed their children,” he added. The Maulana believed that the PTI rulers were conspiring against the religious seminaries to appear the Jewish lobby. He added the government facilitated the people visiting Kartarpur, but created problems for those wishing to perform Haj.