close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 20, 2020

Kings of kabaddi

Top Story

 
February 20, 2020

The recent Kabaddi World Cup saw Pakistan emerge victorious, beating arch rivals India 43 to 41 in the finals. This is a great moment for our nation and a major boost to kabaddi’s reemergence as a major national sport. Let’s hope that our kabbadi team can keep up the good work in the years to come.

Muneeb MA

Singanisar

Latest News

More From Top Story