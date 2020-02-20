China pull out of Davis Cup tie

PARIS: China have been forced to pull out of next month’s Davis Cup play-off with Romania due to the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak, the International Tennis Federation announced (ITF) on Tuesday.

They were due to travel to the Romanian city of Piatra Nemat for qualifying matches in the second-tier competition in March.

“The Davis Cup Committee has accepted the withdrawal of China, P.R. from their Davis Cup World Group I Play-off against Romania on 6-7 March,” the ITF tweeted.

“The increased restrictions in response to the current Coronavirus outbreak have resulted in the China, P.R. team being unable to travel to this tie. Romania will advance to play in World Group I in September,” the statement continued.