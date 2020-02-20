close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
February 20, 2020

UN chief thanks Mahira Khan for support

Islamabad

February 20, 2020

Islamabad : The UN Secretary-General António Guterres thanked Mahira Khan for her work as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in a tweet accompanied by a picture of himself with the actress.

“As we mark 40 years of Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan refugees, it was a pleasure to meet Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan. I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support,” Guterres said.

Guterres arrived in Islamabad early Sunday for a conference the United Nations says will “send a global reminder about the fate of millions of Afghans living as refugees”.

During the conference the UN chief extended gratitude towards the nation for its role in dealing with Afghan refugees.

