Thu Feb 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

Inter-Board Netball trophy for Rawalpindi

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

LAHORE: Rawalpindi lifted All-Pakistan Inter- Board Girls Netball Championship at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex while Lahore and Dera Ismail Khan got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Assistant Director (Women), Pakistan Sports Board, Shazia Ejaz was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony and gave the trophies and medals to the teams. Director Sports, Rawalpindi Intermediate and Secondary Education Board, Sobia Sultana Chaudhry, Associate Secretary, Pakistan Netball Federation, Rana Tanveer Ahmed and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion. The final match was played between Rawalpindi and Lahore Boards. Rawalpindi defeated Lahore by 16-11 scores while Dera Ismail Khan Board got 3rd position.

