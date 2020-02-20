Special event on Rafi Peer’s life, works

LAHORE:The Progressive Writers Association celebrated the life and works of Rafi Peer, renowned writer, playwright and a larger than life figure in the world of performing arts and literature at Pak-Tea House, in a special event here on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by Saeed Ahmed with Salman Peerzada and Juggun Kazim as chief guests. The well-known personalities of the literary and cultural horizon of the country including Dr Saadat Saeed, Iqbal Qaisar, Zubair Ahmed, Kalyan Singh Kalyan and Tasneem Peerzada addressed the participants of this special gathering. The event also included a dramatic reading from Rafi Peer’s famous play “Naqaab” by the eminent actor Rashid Mehmood.