People losing trust in electoral process: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said after witnessing the PTI government’s extremely poor performance of 19 months, the masses were fast losing trust in the electoral process.

Even the PTI diehard voters and supporters seemed ashamed and exhausted, and wished Imran regime’s departure, he alleged while talking to the media after addressing a training workshop at Mansoora here on Wednesday.

The ruling party, he said, had ditched the common man and promoted those who invested in it during the general election. The outcome of its policies to ignore the public, he added, had started appearing within months.

The economy had been destroyed and people were starving, he said, adding the thousands lost jobs in past few months due to flawed policies of the government. “We are starting a mass movement against inflation and unemployment from today,” he announced and said millions of people across the country will be contacted during the campaign.

Siraj said feudal and capitalist mafia had been sucking the blood of poor Pakistanis for decades. The PTI, he added, made the tall claims to bring real change but proved the agent of the status quo.