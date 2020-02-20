Yasmin for better healthcare service in remote areas

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid met with a World Bank delegation at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Director World Bank Lynne Sherburne-Benz, Manager World Bank Christine, senior health specialist Yuk Young Lee, senior specialist Suhail Abbasi and economist World Bank Kevin Gavin and other officers concerned were also present.

Ajmal Bhatti gave a presentation on Punjab Health Services Academy. The health minister discussed all joint development programmes and initiatives of the Punjab government and the World Bank. She apprised the delegates of the School Health and Nutrition Programme initiated by the government. “We are looking for enhanced coordination on health initiatives with the World Bank,” she said.

The Punjab government is laying a special emphasis on provision of treatment facilities of international standards in public sector hospitals. The prime minister is committed to improving the healthcare system in Pakistan. Further, we are looking to improve the capacity of our professionals,” the minister said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Improving the healthcare service delivery in the far flung areas is one of key priority area which was neglected in the past. We have introduced Sehat Insaf Cards in all 36 districts of Punjab and people below the poverty line are already availing themselves of the facility.”

FJMU: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid laid the foundation stone of the new block of girls’ hostel at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Wednesday.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Registrar Muneeza Qayyum, Professor Naureen Akmal, Pro-VC Professor Shirin Khawar, Old Fatima Jinnah Graduate Association President Musarrat Suhail, Dr Malika Rana, Shaheen Roohi, faculty members and a large number of staff members participated in the event.

The health minister said: “I am extremely delighted to initiate this great project. This project will cost around Rs 260 million and another 131 students will be able to avail the hostel facilities. This new block will be six storey building. In order to facilitate the students, we are also constructing an overhead bridge at the facility.” Dr Yasmin Rashid said that students coming from other cities faced problem regarding residence in Lahore and the project would facilitate them. She said that gymnasium and swimming pool were being added to the existing facilities. Highlighting the achievement of the government, she said that provision of free essential medicines was being ensured in all hospitals.

The FJMU VC thanked the health minister for her support to the project. He said the FJWU was already providing hostel facilities to over 1,000 students.

LGH: A special week is being celebrated at Lahore General Hospital to provide patients with an infection-free environment under which special training workshops for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were held.

Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar addressed the doctors and medical staff and said that the nursing and paramedical staff should ensure strict compliance of the scheduled SOPs to prevent patients from infection.

He said that in addition to the medical staff, the patients and their relatives coming to the hospital were equally responsible for avoiding any activity which might pose a danger to them.