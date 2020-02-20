Two killed as jeep plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others sustained critical injuries when a passenger jeep fell into a deep ravine in the Charian area of the Balakot tehsil of Mansehra district on Wednesday. The jeep carrying passengers was on way to the Allari Bajri village from Garhi Habibullah when its driver couldn’t hold control over the steering as a result of which the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where M Hussain and Khatoon Bibi dead.