Transfers, postings in KP Police trigger debate

PESHAWAR: A late-night order of posting of senior police officers was stopped and changed within no time triggering another debate among the cops over the way posting and transfers were made in the force in recent days.

Three officers were posted and transferred through a notification issued by the Central Police Office late Tuesday night.

According to the notification, DIG Investigation Akhtar Hayat Gandapur was posted DIG Special Branch, DIG Investigation Mohammad Saeed Wazir was made Additional Inspector General and Commandant Elite Force while DIG Special Branch Qazi Jamilur Rehman was posted as Commandant Police Training College Hangu.

The notification was stopped immediately and even the press was asked not to carry it as some changes were to be made in it. A second notification was issued after some time in which Qazi Jamilur Rehman was posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, the post that was vacant for many days after the then RPO was removed.

The second notification also mentioned only Commandant Elite Force and not Additional IGP for Saeed Wazir. Also, nobody was posted as Commandant PTC Hangu.

Earlier on Tuesday, DIG Awal Khan was directed to look after the affairs of the PTC Hangu as an additional charge after the incumbent Commandant Fasihuddin was directed to report to Central Police Office.

Awal Khan, known as a competent officer, was already overburdened. Besides being DIG Training, in recent weeks he was given additional charge of DIG Telecommunication and for some time DIG Special Branch and DIG Headquarters.

A couple of weeks back, DIG Telecommunication Nisar Ahmad, Regional Police Officer Hazara Mazharul Haq Kakakhel and SSP Counter-Terrorism Department were removed without naming their replacements. Some of the posts are still being run by other officers as additional charge. Other officers were posted only a day ago.

Many officers believe that replacements should be ordered immediately so that such important offices do not remain vacant for long or are looked after by officers as an additional charge.

Police officers requesting anonymity said removing any non-performing officers or those facing complaints is a bold step and must be appreciated. But they felt the authorities should also announce the replacement immediately. They said finding competent and honest officers among the available lot and posting them against key posts as a replacement on merit is the job of a good police administrator.

Also on Wednesday, District Police Officer of Orakzai Salahuddin was removed and closed to the Central Police Office but there was no mention of his replacement. Another notification said the director public relations of the KP Police, Shahzada Kokab Farooq was posted SSP Investigation in place of Jahanzeb Barki who made SP Frontier Reserve Police.

Besides, Tariq Sohail was posted Assistant Inspector General Welfare at the Central Police Office.