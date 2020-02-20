Ufone marks 19 years of success

ISLAMABAD: Ufone on Wednesday marked 19 years of successful operations in Pakistan with the entire UFamily at Ufone Tower, in the federal capital and other offices across the country.

The cellular operator in a statement said during the anniversary celebrations, employees and management vowed to serve their customers with complete dedication and leave no stone unturned in delivering the best.

Rashid Khan, President and CEO PTCL-Ufone, said, “It is because of the persistent efforts of the entire team that the organisation has been able to show tremendous growth over the years and has established itself as a people-friendly brand”.

“It is the power of Ufone’s employees that keeps Ufone growing stronger every passing year and this theme was celebrated across Ufone offices in light of the anniversary celebrations.”

Khan said as a brand, Ufone had always focused on improving the life of every Pakistani by ensuring seamless connectivity. “The customer first approach enables the organisation to stand out and serve customers to the best of their abilities,” he added.