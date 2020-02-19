Two officials held over graft charges

NOWSHERA: Two officials of the Mines and Mineral Department were arrested over graft charges here on Tuesday, official sources said.

Jauhar Ali, a resident of Mian Essa, reported to the Anti-Corruption Establishment that the provincial and district governments had imposed a ban on the allotment of the sand mines in the area but the officials of the Mines and Mineral Department, including Muhammad Faizan, Shahid Daud and Assistant Director Naeem Akhtar were involved in taking bribe from the locals.

Taking notice of the complaint, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Sofia Waqar tasked the Civil Judge Akbar Ali Mohmand and officials of the ACE to conduct a raid.

The team caught the officials red-handed while they were taking the currency notes from Johar Ali which had been marked earlier.

The assistant director was not present on the occasion but the officials were conducting raids to him. The accused would be produced before the court today for further legal proceedings.