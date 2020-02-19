close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Commits suicide

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

MINGORA: A principal of a college committed suicide in Gulkada village here on Tuesday, police said.

They said that the principal of the Government Degree College in Shangla, Prof Asghar Khan, fired at himself. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and launched investigation. However, the motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar