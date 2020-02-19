Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A principal of a college committed suicide in Gulkada village here on Tuesday, police said.
They said that the principal of the Government Degree College in Shangla, Prof Asghar Khan, fired at himself. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police registered the case and launched investigation. However, the motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.
