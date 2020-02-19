Chohan visits DPR

Rawalpindi : Punjab Information and Colonies Minister, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, has said that Buzdar government is moving on the fast track on the multi-dimensional development policies for the welfare and progress of the province. He said the welfare and development projects of the Buzdar government should be highlighted for the benefit of the public with the cooperation of media. He said public problems should also be reported to the concerning government departments through media so that the public grievances should be addressed and performance of government departments is improved.

He said this while addressing the Public Relations Officers of the Rawalpindi Department during his visit to the Directorate of the Public Relations, Rawalpindi (DPR) on Tuesday. Director Public Relations Hamid Javaid Awan briefed the Minister about the performance of the department on this occasion.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that all possible facilities to be provided to the Public Relations Officers including the utilization of latest technology to enable them to perform the duties in an effective manner. He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is leading the cabinet members and elected parliamentarians of PTI for the completion of various development projects. He said parliamentarians of PTI have also kept a close liaison with the administration and government departments so that any hurdle in the completion of development projects could be removed. The Provincial Minister said the cooperation of media is drastically needed to aware the public about the progress on development schemes and Public Relations Officers should maintain close link with the media to make the public aware about the performance of the government. The Minister visited the various sections of the DPR Rawalpindi and gave directions for the improvement of their performance.