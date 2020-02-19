close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

Nigerian High Commissioner praises NAB’s performance

Islamabad

 
February 19, 2020

Islamabad : High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan, Major General (r) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi called on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, at NAB Headquarters here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, says a press release.

NAB chairman apprised the High Commissioner of Nigeria about NAB’s national anti-corruption strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts to nab the corrupt elements as per law.

Major General (r) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi lauded excellent performance of NAB under the dynamic leadership of NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in order to make Pakistan corruption free through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption from the country.

