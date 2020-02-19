close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
AY
Asim Yasin
February 19, 2020

NA Speaker directs immediate probe into murder of journalist

National

AY
Asim Yasin
February 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar Tuesday directed for the immediate investigation into the gruesome murder of the journalist Aziz Memon.

Minister for Interior Brig ® Ijaz Shah called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday. This meeting was held in backdrop of murder of journalist Aziz Memon and meeting of president Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) with National Assembly Speaker in Parliament House in that regard.

The PRA presented a charter of demands, requesting for initiation of inquiry into the murder in view of the video message of the slain journalist.

Asad Qaiser termed the murder, an attempt on the freedom of the press and expression. The Speaker also directed for provision of enabling environment to media personnel and ensuring their safety.

He said that media had an important role in the democratic process and Parliament would always stand by them.

The interior minister assured the NA Speaker that an independent inquiry will be conducted and perpetrators would be brought to justice.

