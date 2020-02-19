FBR raids 3 restaurants, seizes computers for violating POS

ISLAMABAD: The FBR on Tuesday raided some renowned restaurants located in posh areas of the federal capital for allegedly violating Point of Sale (POS) software and confiscated computers and other records.

According to the details, the FBR had installed its POS at different restaurants but the tax authorities found that the certain renowned restaurants located at post areas were issuing manual invoices instead of invoices generated through POS in alleged bid to hide their actual sale.

The FBR team raided three renowned restaurants and confiscated their computers and other records. The initial scrutiny of seized records showed that the manual receipts were aimed at hiding paying the due taxes at the cost of national exchequer.

The tax officials said that it was not yet ascertained the real difference but it seemed that huge tax evasion was going on so the FBR took cognizance of the situation and raided the premises to get the record and come up with imposition of real taxes.