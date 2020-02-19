Woman gunned down in new Thai mall shooting

BANGKOK: A woman was killed Tuesday at a Bangkok mall in a shooting Thai police blamed on "jealousy", less than two weeks after a soldier went on a gun rampage which left 29 dead at another shopping complex.

The incident occurred inside a cosmetic clinic at the busy downtown Century Mall, when a man burst in and gunned down his former partner over an alleged affair. One woman was killed and another was wounded -- though authorities would not immediately confirm their identities or exact relationship with the shooter.

The killing comes just 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in northeastern Thailand, in which a soldier killed 29 people before police shot him dead. But police colonel Bavornphob Sunthornraekha insisted that Tuesday´s incident was over "personal problems" and not a repeat of the shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, the northeastern city. "It was over jealousy," he said. "It is not a copycat incident." The suspect remains at large, police said.