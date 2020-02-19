SKMCH Pharmacy gets ASHP accreditation

LAHORE:Pharmacy residency programme of SKMCH&RC has formally and officially been accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), which is the only body that accredits pharmacy residency programmes in the USA. After Egypt's children's hospital, SKMCH&RC is the first non-US hospital, accredited by ASHP across the globe.

From now onwards, SKMCH&RC residency graduate will receive International Pharmacy Practice Residency (IPPR), Post Graduate Year 1(PGY-1) SKMCH & RC certificate accredited from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

It is pertinent to mention that SKMCH&RC pharmacy residency programme is designed to train individual resident pharmacist based on interest and future goals. Under this programme, resident will have knowledge, attitude and skills needed to provide pharmaceutical care to the patients and the selected ones will complete rotation in different areas of pharmacy under the leadership of preceptors. The required elements of the programme include completing rotation in adult oncology, critical care, palliative care, infectious disease, drug information, dispensing and aseptic services. Starting from year 2020, specialties of quality & patient safety, internal medicine and surgical services are being added to residency schedule.

Accreditation of SKMCH&RC Pharmacy department is indeed a great honour for not only hospital but for the whole country. This accreditation will surely take the pharmacy profession at the next level in the region.