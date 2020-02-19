close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
WB, HEC teams visit PU

Lahore

 
World Bank’s Senior Science & Technology Specialist Mr Graham Mark Harrison along with the HEC team visited Punjab University for collaboration and providing research-based solutions for national problems.

In collaboration with the World Bank, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has initiated Grand Challenge Fund (GCF) to fund research projects. The delegation visited PU to meet teachers and see the available research facilities. GCF Fund Chair Athar Usama and other officials also accompanied Mr Graham.

The delegation called on PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at his office. The VC briefed the delegation about the 63 research projects applied in the current call of GCF. Later, the delegates met the faculty members at Al Raazi Hall and a question-answer session was held to address various issues related to the project. After the interactive session, Mr Harrison and Athar Usama visited various laboratories on campus.

