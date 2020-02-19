Pakistan conducts flight test of cruise missile Ra’ad-I

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II” on Tuesday, the ISPR said. Ra’ad-II, with a range of 600 kilometres which significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea, is equipped with state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagementof targets with high precision.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, NESCOM Chairman, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organisations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success. He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”. The president, prime minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of missile test.