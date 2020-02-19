close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Man arrested for acid attack

Karachi

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly throwing acid on a woman in District Malir.

According to police, the incident took place near al-Jannat hospital within the remits of the Khokhrapar police station. The woman, who was moved to a private hospital with acid attack injuries, was identified as 25-year-old Mashal, daughter of Liaquat Masih.

According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the police arrested a suspect, Shahid Masih, who in his initial statement told them that he had married the victim in 2015. The suspect claimed that he had taken revenge from his wife as she had also thrown acid on him a few months back. Meanwhile, the woman in her initial statement denied that she had married the suspect. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

