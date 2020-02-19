HSBC profit drops to $13.3 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: HSBC on Tuesday announced further costcutting and restructuring pains after profits slid by a third last year and as its interimchiefwarned the global banking giant was still "not delivering acceptable returns". The Asia-focused lender has been trying to lower costs as it faces amultitude of uncertainties caused by the grinding US-China trade war, Britain´s departure from the European Union and now the deadly new coronavirus in
China. While its Asia business has done well in recent years -- fuelled primarily by China -- its businesses in Europe and the United States have disappointed.—AFP
