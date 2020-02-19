close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 19, 2020

Honour killings

Newspost

 
February 19, 2020

Honour killing is one of the most prevalent forms of violence in Pakistan. It has endangered the lives of thousands of women. Trivial acts like talking to a stranger or uploading a photo can lead to a woman’s murder.

I don't understand why the concept of honour is applied to women only as men also do such things which are not acceptable in our society. The government needs to implement strict laws against honor killing so that we can build a safer society for women.

Faisal Murad

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost