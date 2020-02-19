Honour killings

Honour killing is one of the most prevalent forms of violence in Pakistan. It has endangered the lives of thousands of women. Trivial acts like talking to a stranger or uploading a photo can lead to a woman’s murder.

I don't understand why the concept of honour is applied to women only as men also do such things which are not acceptable in our society. The government needs to implement strict laws against honor killing so that we can build a safer society for women.

Faisal Murad

Karachi