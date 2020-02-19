close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Auto show from February 21

Business

BOC
by our correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: The three-day Pakistan Auto Show 2020 (PAS-20) is being organised at the Expo Centre Lahore from February 21 to February 23, a statement said on Tuesday.

The theme of this year’s PAPS show is “MAKE IN PAKISTAN”. More than 100,000 local visitors are expected to see renowned companies from Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England, US, the UAE and Sri Lanka, while over 400 international visitors, including 150 global buyers and delegations will be there too, it said.

More than 100 exhibitors, including 10 international enterprises and 90 domestic companies will display their brands and services. The show is supported by the Engineering Development Board and PakWheels.com, while the sponsors included Honda, Suzuki, Hyundai, Changan and Millat Tractors.

