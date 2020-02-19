BankIslami bags three accolades

KARACHI: BankIslami has won three prestigious awards at the 9th CSR Summit and Award 2020 ceremony held recently, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank won accolades in three categories, which included Green/Environmental Stewardship, Sustainability Initiative and Social Impact, it added. BankIslami is a strong advocate of eco-friendly living and is always at the forefront when it comes to giving back to the society and contributing to a sustainable future.

Adhering to their core belief, the team at BankIslami took initiatives, including the introduction of biometric, card-less technology; "One Touch Banking" that allows free, cheque-less (paperless) transactions to customers; "Share to Care" where they spent a day at Edhi Homes with children; providing international scholarships to students for Singapore and last, but not the least, they have solar powered more than 50 percent of their branches, the statement said.

These continuous efforts have allowed the institution to be recognised and rewarded at an esteemed platform like the 9th CSR Summit and Award 2020, it added.