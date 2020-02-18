Alamgir re-elected as ACBS senior vice president

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Alamgir Anwar Shaikh has been reelected as the Senior Vice President of the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) for 2020-2024 term.

According to a media release issued by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Monday, it has been communicated about the election details by the ACBS Secretariat based in Doha.

“As per the information received from the Secretary General of the ACBS regarding nominations for the Executive Board elections scheduled to be held at the Annual General Meeting of the ACBS in Doha, Qatar, on March 29, a total of four nominations for the following posts of the ACBS Executive Board had been received before the stipulated deadline for nominations,” the PBSA handout said.

“Muhammad Al-Nuaimi from Qatar had filed the nomination for the post of the President with Alamgir Anwar Shaikh (Pakistan), Michael Al Khoury (Syria) and Joseph Lo (Hong Kong) having filed for the slots of Senior Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer, respectively. Since there were no other nominations filed for these four top positions of the ACBS, the quartet has been elected unopposed, for the term 2020-2024,” it added. Later in the evening, Alamgir Shaikh, in a brief conversation with ‘The News’ expressed his delight at having been re-elected unopposed to the second highest position in the continental body of billiards and snooker. “It’s an honour not only for me but the entire snooker community of the country. I have also been representing the ACBS at the Board of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) since 2017,” Alamgir Shaikh, PBSA co-chairman, said.

“I have pledged to continue playing my role proactively in the further development of cue sports at the global level. Together we will overcome the various challenges at different levels to create bigger things for cue sports,” he said. A recipient of the coveted Pride of Performance award, presented by the President of Pakistan, in recognition to his services in sports administration, Alamgir Shaikh served a couple of highly successful tenures of four years each as the President of the PBSA, from 2008 to 2016