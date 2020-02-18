FIH unveils quota for Junior WC

ISLAMABAD: Asia has been allotted four places including the automatic qualifier India (being hosts) in the 2021 Junior Hockey World Cup.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced continental quota for the World Cup, according to which three teams will join India from Asia. The final dates of the event are yet to be finalised.

Europe got the lion’s share as six countries from the continent will be there in India Oceania, Africa and Pan America, all having two spots each in the sixteen-team competition. The men’s Junior World Cup will be staged in India. The event will also take place at the end of 2021.

The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup involves the best of young talents globally. This is the perfect platform for Under-21 players to unleash their raw skills onto the international hockey scene and progress further to become the stars of tomorrow, making this event a unique one.