PAL grieved by death of poet

Islamabad:Dr. Ali Yasir was a prolific poet and a hardworking officer of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), the organisation’s Chairman Muhammad Salman expressed Monday in a condolence message on the sudden demise of the poet, writer, researcher, critic, translator, radio and TV writer, and anchorperson. Dr. Ali held the position of Assistant Director at PAL.

PAL officers and staff also expressed deep grief over Dr. Ali’s death at the age of 44. Born on December 13, 1976 in Gujranwala, he earned his Masters in Urdu from Punjab University-Lahore, and after completing M.Phil in Urdu from Allama Iqbal Open University, did PhD on ‘Urdu Ghazal main Tasawar-e-Fana-o-Baqa.’

Dr. Ali was also affiliated with the media as a radio and television host. He wrote many documentary films, scripts and songs for PTV. As a translator, he translated English and Punjabi works into Urdu, including ‘Chinese love poems’ and ‘Noble Lectures.’ His collection of Ghazals ‘Irada’ was published in 2007. He also compiled the ‘Ehl-e-Qalam Directory’ in 2008 and 2010.

PAL will hold a condolence reference in memory of the deceased on February 19 at 3 p.m., with poets, writers and friends of Dr. Ali recollecting their respective memories with Dr. Ali.