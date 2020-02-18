Turkish delegation visits ICCI

Islamabad:A delegation of Hashim Group of Turkey comprising Hasim Sng, Chairman and Alpay Cepni CEO visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and showed keen interest to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan. They said that Hashim Group has business interests in many fields including real estate, mining, tourism, education in Turkey and they have come to study Pakistani market for JVs and investment. They said that Pakistan’s economy was starting to grow and it was the right time to seek business prospects in the country.

The Turkish delegation said that exports of Turkey were over $100 billion, but Turkey-Pakistan bilateral trade of around $800 million was far less than the actual potential of both countries. However, it could be significantly improved by mutual efforts from both sides. They said that Pakistan has bright future with great business prospects and they wanted to bring construction technology and investment to Pakistan. They said that education sector was another area of interest for them and they could bring partners to Pakistan to invest in education, mining and other sectors. They said that they intended to set up an office in Pakistan in near future so that they could take benefit of potential of rising business and investment opportunities here.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry briefed the Turkish delegation about prospective areas of JVs and investment in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has huge potential for tourism, that has been recognized by some international magazines and urged that Turkish investors have greats prospects to invest in upgrading tourism infrastructure in Pakistan, especially in northern areas. He said that Turkish investors could also invest in infrastructure development, real estate, IT, automobile, housing and many other sectors in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was now at take off stage and time was ripe for Turkish investors to increase their presence in Pakistani market. He said that by investing in Pakistan, Turkish companies could also get easy access to Central Asia and many other markets for exports. He said that Turkish companies should transfer technology to Pakistan and help in accelerating the pace of industrialization in our country. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Turkish investors in finding right partners in Pakistan.