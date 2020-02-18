Tribute paid to Hazrat Abubakar (RA)

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid to the first Khalifah of Islam, Hazrat Abubakar Siddiq (RA), on his death anniversary on Monday by religious scholars, Ulema and leaders in meetings and seminars across the country. Various religious parties including Majlis Ahrar Islam, Tehrik Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwwat, Majlis Khuddam-e-Sahaba, Tehrik Talaba-e-Islam, Markazi Ulema Council, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan and others held seminars and meetings addressed by noted Ulema and scholars. Addressing the seminars, the leaders emphasised that Hazrat Abubakar Siddiq spent most of his life in company of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and offered immense services for promotion of Allah’s message to the people.

The scholars demanded the government legislate for protecting the honour of the companions of Holy Prophet (PBUH), effectively enforce anti-Qadiyaniat Act, reverse the syllabi prepared by secular minded people and include the chapters of Sahaba Karam (RA).