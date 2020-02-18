Load limits

Every now and then the PTI government creates a new controversy. This time it’s the permissible load limits of trucks and lorries. No sooner had a young minister announced that henceforth the subject limits have been reduced to half, the notice was immediately withdrawn and held in abeyance for a period of one year. Apparently not much thought was given to the issue as if these instructions are implemented we would require twice as many vehicles to carry the same amount of goods. This is obviously impossible; besides, it would also cause a huge traffic mess all over the country.

If I remember correctly, the NHA, upon its establishment in 1991, had formulated rules pertaining to the permissible loads limits for each kind of goods carrying vehicle. Why can they not be implemented? As you drive on the national highways there are weighing machines at certain points which are meant to ensure that no vehicle has exceeded the load limits. Evidently it all boils down to the implementation of the existing laws. Goods carrying vehicles with impermissible loads are a major source for the dilapidated state of our national highways. Implementation of the existing laws in letter and spirit is the only way to keep commuters safe.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad