KP police yet to find replacement for removed DIGs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have failed to announce any replacement for the two deputy inspectors general (DIGs) who were removed in haste many days back.

The new administration of the KP Police reshuffled a number of junior officers after the powers were delegated to a committee headed by an additional inspector general. Others were posted to replace these officers in different parts of the province.

However, the bosses of the force are yet to post any officer to replace two senior officers. The inspector general of police (IGP) removed DIG Telecommunication Nisar Ahmad and Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Hazara Mazharul Haq Kakakhel without naming their replacements days after he assumed charge of the office of provincial police chief. “Now a DIG is looking after the office of DIG Telecommunication as additional responsibility while District Police Officer of Abbottabad Javed Iqbal is taking care of the office of RPO since no one has been posted against the two important positions. There are competent and honest officers available but the administration is hesitant for unknown reasons to nominate anyone against the two important positions,” a source told The News.

The police chief even paid a visit to the Hazara range during the time but did not appoint any officer as RPO in one of the biggest regions that comprise of seven districts on both sides of the Karakoram Highway. Many believe that the two officers were removed in haste and without any solid ground since there was no complaint received regarding any wrongdoing during their brief tenures.

The two DIGs had reported to KP recently and had hardly served for a couple of months in the province after they were posted by the previous IGP after a long break. “Why were they posted if they had really done something wrong in the past?” questioned the source. Many had appreciated the new setup after powers were delegated to a committee headed by an Ad IG to transfer and post junior officers and even recommend names for DPOs and other positions. However, the hesitation to nominate any officer as RPO Hazara and DIG Telecommunication is now triggering debate among the police circles. The circles are also discussing the way the two senior officers were removed.

“There are hardly a couple of senior officers posted as Ad IGPs despite some of the seasoned cops are posted DIGs. The provincial police force should either get senior officers from other provinces for posting as Ad IGs or elevate the deserving ones to run the affairs smoothly,” the source added. The province currently has one officer in grade-21 posted as Ad IGP against five sanctioned posts in the KP Police. DIGs in grade-20 were posted as Ad IGs in the recent years to help the IGP in key issues.

The spokesman for the KP Police was approached as to what were the reasons the two DIGs were removed and why not anyone has so far been named to be posted against these positions. The official promised to get back with official statement but did not offer any comment even after two days.