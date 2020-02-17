CDA fails to install sewage treatment plant

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has remained fail to install Sewage Treatment Plants in the federal capital after passing decades, The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting had given green signal to materialize the project of establishing four treatment plants of Rs3.51 billion in two phases (two in each phase), the official source in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) told this agency. “The process of installing two STPs will be taking more than eight months,” the official asserted.