Man dies as Storm Dennis hits UK

LONDON: A man died after falling into a river on Sunday as Storm Dennis swept across Britain with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds. A record 594 flood warnings and alerts were in place on Sunday, extending from Scotland´s River Tweed to Cornwall in southwest England. Winds of over 90 miles per hour (150 kilometres per hour) were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales.