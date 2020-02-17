close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 17, 2020

Treatment plant

Lahore

A
APP
February 17, 2020

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) has remained fail to install Sewage Treatment Plants in the federal capital after passing decades, The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting had given green signal to materialize the project of establishing four treatment plants of Rs3.51 billion in two phases (two in each phase), the official source in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) told this agency. “The process of installing two STPs will be taking more than eight months,” the official asserted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore