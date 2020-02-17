Opp wants to obstruct accountability process: governor Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that opposition’s protest in and outside the parliament was aimed at obstructing the accountability process, but they would not succeed in its designs.

He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Forests Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi, Punjab Overseas Commission’s Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramey, MPA Khayal Kastro and delegations from various districts here at Governor House. The governor said that the opposition was solacing itself while expecting something in March, adding that many March months would come till 2023 but Imran Khan would continue as the prime minister of Pakistan. He said that nobody could point finger at the honesty of Imran Khan.

Ch Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working with all sincerity and honesty for progress of the country and prosperity of the nation due to which health, education and other sectors were improving with each passing day. Government’s steps to control price hike are being monitored by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said: “In-Sha-Allah, the country will get rid of poverty, price hike and corruption till completion of the constitutional tenure of the incumbent government.”

Due to effective policies of the government, he added, terrorism had been eliminated, while the country was attaining internal stability with improved economic indicators. The World Bank and other international institutions are acknowledging Pakistan’s economic stability, while the European Union also appreciated Pakistan government’s steps to control corruption and other crimes, he added. The governor said that the opposition parties who committed massive corruption and put the country under billions of dollars debt during their tenures in government were now criticising the government only to gain cheap popularity. However, he said, the people recognised well the real face of the opposition and it could no more hoodwink masses through its false propaganda. Prime Minister Imran Khan had already said categorically that whatever the opposition did, the accountability of the corrupt would not be stopped in the country, he added. He said that if the opposition had clean hands, it must face cases in the court of law instead of taking to the streets for protests. Pakistani courts are independent and deciding cases in accordance with provisions of the law, Constitution and justice, he added.