Ex-Pak boxing hero Usmanullah struggling for life

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan boxing hero, Olympian Usmanullah Khan is struggling for life in Canada with game’s fraternity has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff to help the boxer return back to join his family in Faisalabad.

The former South Asian and Asian Championship gold medalist is suffering with brain tumor. Even specialists in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case at this last stage.

“After being diagnosed with brain tumor, Usman was treated in Pakistan and as a last resort he was advised to consult cancer specialists in Canada. Even doctors in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case. We appeal to the PM Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to direct the authorities to help in his return back to Pakistan and to also extend every possible support for his medication and treatment in Pakistan,” former gold medalist at SA and Asian Games Mahrullah Lasi, Asghar Ali Shah, Rasheed Balooch, Asghar Ali Changhazi and hosts of other international boxers said in their appeal. They also requested Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza to financially help the boxer from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) special fund and make necessary arrangements for his early return home.