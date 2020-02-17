Police fail to make progress in finding SSP, friend

LAHORE: House used for parties and cell-phone data has not helped the police make much headway into the case of missing senior police officer and a former law officer even as special teams and forensic experts collected samples and received results after detailed analysis.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel went missing five days ago under mysterious circumstances. His friend and a former assistant advocate general, Shahbaz Ahmed Tatla,had been missing for the last nine days and a kidnapping case was registered in Naseerabad Police Station on February 10. Police examined video footage recorded on CCTVs installed by the PSCA and the locals. Special teams constituted by the police started scouring across Punjab and Balochistan. The police were questioning and picking up those persons who were in contact with the missing SSP and the former law officer nowadays. Police were reaching the persons through cell-phone record of the two friends. Presently, the police were interrogating one Asad Bhatti and carrying out raids in the abovementioned provinces.