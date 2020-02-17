Arena Premier Cricket League from tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 7th edition of Arena Premier Cricket League will begin here at UBL Sports Complex from Tuesday (tomorrow). The event is being organised by Arena Multimedia Pakistan. Teams from 14 Arena Multimedia Centers are featuring in the event. The tournament's final will be played on February 19 between the league's top two teams.
