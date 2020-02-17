close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Arena Premier Cricket League from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

KARACHI: The 7th edition of Arena Premier Cricket League will begin here at UBL Sports Complex from Tuesday (tomorrow). The event is being organised by Arena Multimedia Pakistan. Teams from 14 Arena Multimedia Centers are featuring in the event. The tournament's final will be played on February 19 between the league's top two teams.

