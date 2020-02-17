Overflowing drains

Developing a functioning sewage system is always the last priority of most governments. The reason for it is simple. The sewage system remains underground and hidden from public eyes hence it doesn’t show government performance while structures above ground do. Here’s a classic example. On the main Multan Road near the NAB regional office a huge structure called the Lahore Gate is being built. According to present estimates, the 130ft wide and 60ft high gate will cost the taxpayers a cool sum of Rs22.23 million. Its purpose: beautification. Now about a kilometre down the road, a sewage drain running from village Dina Nath towards Ravi and passing under the main Multan Road remains choked.

Sewage water enters the houses in the village. School children have to wade through the slimy water. The particular portion of the drain that passes under the Multan Road is difficult to clean on a self-help basis. Villagers have frequently petitioned the elected officials but to no avail since it’s not election season. Will the government improve the village drainage system and save the inhabitants from contracting Hepatitis C?

Iftekhar A Khan

Lahore