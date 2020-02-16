close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
AFP
February 16, 2020

Pope convenes bishops’ synod in 2022

World

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has called a synod of bishops for 2022, the Vatican said Saturday, without giving details about the agenda.

"The Holy Father ... has decided to convene this assembly for autumn 2022 in order to ensure a wider implication of the whole Church in preparation" of the event, the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops said. Church engagement with young people was the overarching theme for an ordinary synod in 2018 prior to a special synod last year of bishops in the Amazon region.

