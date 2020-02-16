Govt terms plea against PIA CEO based on dishonesty Submits reply to SC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday termed plea against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik based on dishonesty, local media reported.

On January 21 the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld Sindh High Court’s verdict barring Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as the PIA’s chief executive officer.

The federal government in its reply, submitted in the Supreme Court, stated that the revenue of the national flag-carrier increased by 44 percent during the tenure of Arshad Malik, adding that the line losses of the PIA were also brought down to 75 percent.

Terming Arshad Malik an expert in finance, human resource and other fields, the federal government, in its response submitted in the Supreme Court, said Malik had taken stern action against the wrongdoings in the PIA, including removal of fake degree holder employees. The appointment of Arshad Mehmood was made under the set parameters after the approval of the federal cabinet, the reply states and adds that problems of the Pakistan International Airlines saw sharp decrease during his (Malik) tenure.