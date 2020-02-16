PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari gunned down in Sindh village

NAWABSHAH: PPP MPA from Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari was murdered on Saturday in district Naushehro Feroze when she was attending the Chehlum of her brother in law, in what is largely suspected to be the result of a property feud.

MPA Ansari had gone to visit village Dil Murad Khokhar, district Naushehro Feroze to attend the Chehlum of her brother-in-law. During the Fateha, she was attacked and received six bullets in the chest. Ansari was rushed to Peoples Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way.

According to family sources, MPA Shahnaz Ansari was involved in a family feud over a property and was barred by the brothers of her deceased brother in law, Dr Zahid Khokhar, from visiting the village. SSP Nausharoferoz Dr.Muhammed Farooq Ahmed, told that during the Chehlum accused Waqar Ahmed had a heated argument with the deceased MPA during the Chehlum. In the heat of the moment, Waqar allegedly opened fire seriously injuring the MPA and escaped.

The MPA’s brother in law Dr.Zahid Hussain Khohar had transferred all his property to his wife and children during his lifetime. In her letter to SSP Nausharoferoz and DC Nausharoferoz, MPA Shahnaz Ansar had informed the officers that her sister’s brother in law Akhtar Ali Khokhar and his son Waqar Khokhar had forcibly occupied that property. Besides, they were hurling life threats to the MPA to prevent her from visiting the village and helping her sister.

Besides husband Dr Abdul Hameed Ansari, deceased PPP MPA has left behind, two sons and two daughters.