CM Murad Ali Shah directs BoR to submit report on expired leases

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to submit a detailed report on expired leases granted in old city area in the cabinet so that they could be decided there.

The renewal of lease policy should contain different options along with the rate of the lease so that the decision could be made accordingly. In this connection, a meeting was held on Saturday, which was attended by Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboob, Chief Minister's law adviser Murtaza Wahab, Senior Member Sindh Revenue Board (SMBR) Qazi Shahid Parvez, principal secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Member Land Utilisation Aijaz Baloch and others.

The revenue minister said that in pursuance of the decision taken in the cabinet on August 3, 2019 regarding renewal of lease granted for building purpose in the city, a committee was constituted which was headed by him. The other members of the committee were Murtaza Wahab, Qazi Shahid Parvez, member of land utilisation and deputy commissioners of East and South.

Mehboob said that there were 1407 quarters, 1043 in Garden East and 364 in Garden West, which expired in 1995. Some plots got lease renewal during 2007 to 2011 and 2012 to 2017. The majority of the plots had not been renewed.

Parvez said that the rates of renewal of expired leases that were made during 2007 to 2011 and 2012 to 2017 were not applicable now; therefore, new rates list should be made. Later, the chief minister directed the revenue minister to submit a summary about expired leases and the proposed rates and other proposals, if any, so that the cabinet could discuss the matter and decide accordingly.